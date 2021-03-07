NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Purchased by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 289.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 143,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,988 shares during the period. NextEra Energy comprises approximately 0.9% of Moors & Cabot Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $11,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 0.8% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,466,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 3.5% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 4,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 0.3% during the third quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 53,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,844,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 6.7% during the third quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 2,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elite Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 17.2% during the third quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

In other news, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $8,970,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total value of $297,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NEE. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler began coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.50.

Shares of NEE opened at $70.70 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.70 and a 12-month high of $87.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.59.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.68%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.