Nexus (NXS) Price Up 21.5% Over Last Week

Nexus (CURRENCY:NXS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. Nexus has a total market cap of $87.64 million and $1.51 million worth of Nexus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Nexus has traded up 21.5% against the dollar. One Nexus coin can now be bought for about $1.25 or 0.00002459 BTC on popular exchanges.

Nexus Coin Profile

NXS is a PoW/nPoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 23rd, 2014. Nexus’ total supply is 69,931,499 coins. Nexus’ official website is nexus.io. The Reddit community for Nexus is /r/nexusearth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nexus’ official Twitter account is @NxsEarth and its Facebook page is accessible here.

