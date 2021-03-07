NFT (NFT) Reaches Market Cap of $15.03 Million

NFT (CURRENCY:NFT) traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 7th. One NFT token can now be purchased for $0.41 or 0.00000804 BTC on popular exchanges. NFT has a total market capitalization of $15.03 million and $431,236.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, NFT has traded 107.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $239.15 or 0.00471286 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001971 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.77 or 0.00068523 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000917 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.05 or 0.00076945 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.19 or 0.00081179 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.77 or 0.00054723 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $236.49 or 0.00466040 BTC.

About NFT

NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. The official message board for NFT is medium.com/@goblockparty . NFT’s official website is www.blockparty.co

