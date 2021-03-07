NFTLootBox (LOOT) Market Cap Hits $3.37 Million

NFTLootBox (CURRENCY:LOOT) traded down 20.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 7th. NFTLootBox has a market capitalization of $3.37 million and $2.49 million worth of NFTLootBox was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NFTLootBox token can currently be bought for approximately $149.03 or 0.00289374 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, NFTLootBox has traded up 106.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $241.86 or 0.00469633 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001942 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.49 or 0.00068907 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000907 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.55 or 0.00076790 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.46 or 0.00080511 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.85 or 0.00052129 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $235.80 or 0.00457850 BTC.

NFTLootBox Profile

NFTLootBox’s total supply is 40,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,599 tokens. NFTLootBox’s official message board is nftlootbox.medium.com . NFTLootBox’s official website is nftlootbox.com

NFTLootBox Token Trading

