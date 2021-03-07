Nicholas Company Inc. Sells 9,150 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Nicholas Company Inc. lessened its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 340,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,150 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $53,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth $1,519,000. WoodTrust Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 62,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,843,000 after buying an additional 16,723 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc. now owns 54,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,160,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 75,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,274,000 after buying an additional 1,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC now owns 78,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,685,000 after buying an additional 17,335 shares during the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $156.10 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $162.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.60. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $109.16 and a 12 month high of $173.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $410.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The firm had revenue of $22.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be given a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 46.54%.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.13.

In other news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total value of $8,359,459.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 110,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,935,621.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

