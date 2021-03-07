Nicholas Investment Partners LP Acquires 1,331 Shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP increased its stake in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,294 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $4,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 90.9% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 330.0% during the 4th quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in Atlassian in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Atlassian in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Cowen lifted their target price on Atlassian from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Atlassian from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.94.

Shares of TEAM opened at $228.21 on Friday. Atlassian Co. Plc has a fifty-two week low of $110.01 and a fifty-two week high of $262.40. The firm has a market cap of $30.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.08, a PEG ratio of 155.95 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $239.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $212.43.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.05. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 25.82% and a positive return on equity of 2.57%. The company had revenue of $501.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

