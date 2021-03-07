Nicholas Investment Partners LP Acquires 18,416 Shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 270,362 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,416 shares during the period. Biohaven Pharmaceutical accounts for about 1.8% of Nicholas Investment Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Nicholas Investment Partners LP owned 0.45% of Biohaven Pharmaceutical worth $23,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP grew its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BHVN opened at $84.03 on Friday. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a 1-year low of $26.56 and a 1-year high of $100.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.54.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($3.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.89) by ($0.73). The company had revenue of $35.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.85) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 350900.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -12.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BHVN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.82.

In other news, Director John W. Childs purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $85.14 per share, with a total value of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,532,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,629,310.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 19.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops late-stage products candidates targeting neurological diseases and rare disorders in the United States. Its clinical stage products include Rimegepant, a product that has completed phase III trials for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; Vazegepant that has completed Phase 2/3 trial for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; and Troriluzole that has completed II/III randomization phase and is ongoing extension trial for ataxias.

