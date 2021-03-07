Nicholas Investment Partners LP Acquires 2,079 Shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP boosted its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,786 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $4,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1,135.3% in the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 575.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on IAC shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $165.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Barclays upped their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $163.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $180.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $240.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.63.

IAC stock opened at $235.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $233.17 and a 200-day moving average of $163.76. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 12 month low of $100.22 and a 12 month high of $266.00.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $6.11. The firm had revenue of $848.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $816.45 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company offers digital marketplace service which connects consumers with service professionals for repairing, remodeling, cleaning, and landscaping solutions under the HomeAdvisor, Angie's List, and Handy brands; Vimeo, a cloud-based software platform for professionals, teams, and organizations to create, collaborate, and communicate with video; and Dotdash, a portfolio of digital publishing brands that provides information and inspiration in select vertical content categories, as well as provides original and engaging digital content in a various formats, including articles, illustrations, videos, and images.

