Nicholas Investment Partners LP Acquires 27,576 Shares of Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP grew its holdings in Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 329,472 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,576 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP owned approximately 0.19% of Pactiv Evergreen worth $5,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PTVE. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen during the third quarter valued at approximately $629,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,715,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen during the third quarter valued at approximately $162,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Pactiv Evergreen in the third quarter worth $1,656,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Pactiv Evergreen in the third quarter worth $87,552,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PTVE opened at $14.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.83, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 4.29. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08. Pactiv Evergreen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.40 and a fifty-two week high of $19.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.43.

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pactiv Evergreen Inc. will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, February 14th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Pactiv Evergreen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.74%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Pactiv Evergreen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Bank of America cut shares of Pactiv Evergreen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Pactiv Evergreen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Pactiv Evergreen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Pactiv Evergreen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.14.

Pactiv Evergreen Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, and other products.

