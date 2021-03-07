Nicholas Investment Partners LP Acquires 32,704 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 35.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,104 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 32,704 shares during the period. Teladoc Health makes up about 1.9% of Nicholas Investment Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Nicholas Investment Partners LP owned approximately 0.09% of Teladoc Health worth $25,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TDOC. STA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,240,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $324,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Teladoc Health by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,195 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Teladoc Health by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,108 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its stake in Teladoc Health by 78.2% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,563 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. 51.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Teladoc Health stock opened at $189.69 on Friday. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.01 and a 12 month high of $308.00. The company has a quick ratio of 6.47, a current ratio of 6.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $261.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $219.89. The stock has a market cap of $27.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.65 and a beta of 0.30.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The health services provider reported ($3.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($2.82). Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 6.15% and a negative net margin of 12.71%. On average, analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Teladoc Health news, insider Yulun Wang sold 8,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.66, for a total value of $1,813,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,248,289.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 3,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total value of $576,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,193,236.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 264,334 shares of company stock valued at $59,616,796. 3.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TDOC. BTIG Research upped their price target on Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp upped their price target on Teladoc Health from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Teladoc Health from $264.00 to $248.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens downgraded Teladoc Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.91.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

Read More: Trading Halts

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.