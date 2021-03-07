Nicholas Investment Partners LP Acquires New Shares in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP acquired a new position in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 145,414 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,136,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP owned approximately 0.17% of Steven Madden as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 108,256 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 17,137 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in Steven Madden by 42.8% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 59,582 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 17,857 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Steven Madden by 122.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,031 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 12,680 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in Steven Madden during the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 403.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 93,860 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after buying an additional 75,227 shares during the period. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SHOO opened at $35.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.82 and its 200 day moving average is $29.01. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $16.38 and a fifty-two week high of $38.77.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $353.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.31 million. Steven Madden had a positive return on equity of 7.90% and a negative net margin of 1.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SHOO. Citigroup increased their target price on Steven Madden from $29.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $25.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.18.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Report, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, Stevies, GREATS, Blondo, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

