Nicholas Investment Partners LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP increased its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 7,760.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 314,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 310,428 shares during the period. Nicholas Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $9,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 196,924,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,968,784,000 after purchasing an additional 16,517,775 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth $460,341,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,941,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $513,504,000 after acquiring an additional 4,830,106 shares during the period. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter valued at about $90,723,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 14.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,121,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $581,079,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

BAC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Bank of America from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays raised their price target on Bank of America from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.23.

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $36.93 on Friday. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $17.95 and a 12-month high of $37.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $318.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The firm had revenue of $20.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 19th that permits the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

