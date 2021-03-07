Nicholas Investment Partners LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP raised its position in shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 233,543 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,121 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP owned approximately 1.19% of Krystal Biotech worth $14,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 108.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech in the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Krystal Biotech by 6.4% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KRYS opened at $72.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.15 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.36. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.08 and a 1 year high of $87.29.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.08. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech from $84.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Jonestrading began coverage on Krystal Biotech in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Krystal Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Krystal Biotech presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.33.

Krystal Biotech Company Profile

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the field of redosable gene therapy to treat serious rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC), which is in Phase III clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa.

