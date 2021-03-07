Nicholas Investment Partners LP Boosts Stock Position in Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP grew its holdings in Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) by 18.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 303,407 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,492 shares during the quarter. Oak Street Health comprises 1.4% of Nicholas Investment Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Nicholas Investment Partners LP owned about 0.13% of Oak Street Health worth $18,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OSH. Newlight Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Oak Street Health during the third quarter worth about $2,682,910,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Oak Street Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $196,466,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,825,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 22,918.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 887,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,284,000 after buying an additional 883,730 shares during the period. Finally, Bloom Tree Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oak Street Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,691,000. 66.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OSH opened at $52.41 on Friday. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.11 and a twelve month high of $66.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.85.

In other news, insider Robert Guenthner sold 5,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.82, for a total value of $329,449.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 560,524 shares in the company, valued at $31,288,449.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Timothy M. Cook sold 100,000 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $4,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,408,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,796,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,909,605 shares of company stock valued at $470,672,713. Insiders own 5.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on OSH shares. Truist increased their price target on Oak Street Health from $60.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oak Street Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 20th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Oak Street Health from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.64.

Oak Street Health, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of September 30, 2020, it operated 67 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

