Nicholas Investment Partners LP Buys 43,815 Shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) by 20.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 260,798 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,815 shares during the period. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals accounts for 1.1% of Nicholas Investment Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Nicholas Investment Partners LP owned about 0.46% of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals worth $14,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DCPH. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 12,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Deciphera Pharmaceuticals news, Director Michael Douglas Taylor sold 19,000 shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total value of $1,072,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,072,550. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 7.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ DCPH opened at $42.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.56 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.23. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $33.10 and a one year high of $68.40.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.16) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $19.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.68 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DCPH shares. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. SVB Leerink raised shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.90.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. Its lead drug candidate is ripretinib for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors; and that is in Phase I trial for treating gliomas, melanoma, NSCLC/germ cell/penile, and soft tissue sarcomas.

