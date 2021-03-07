Nicholas Investment Partners LP Buys New Stake in ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP bought a new position in shares of ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 44,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,796,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP owned about 0.12% of ALX Oncology at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALXO. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ALX Oncology in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in ALX Oncology by 366.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in ALX Oncology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of ALX Oncology during the third quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of ALX Oncology by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 2,727 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

Get ALX Oncology alerts:

NASDAQ:ALXO opened at $68.62 on Friday. ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.01 and a 12-month high of $117.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.07.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of ALX Oncology from $64.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on ALX Oncology from $78.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on ALX Oncology in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on ALX Oncology from $62.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.60.

In related news, Director G. Walmsley Graham acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $76.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,520,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

ALX Oncology Profile

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and acute myeloid leukemia, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma.

Recommended Story: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for ALX Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALX Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.