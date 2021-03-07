Nicholas Investment Partners LP Buys New Stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 125,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $5,430,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP owned about 0.08% of Zions Bancorporation, National Association at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ZION. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 86.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

In related news, VP A Scott Anderson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.31, for a total value of $94,620.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,226,464.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Edward Schreiber sold 35,251 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.95, for a total value of $1,584,532.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,373 shares in the company, valued at $2,129,416.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 169,349 shares of company stock valued at $8,242,881. 1.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ZION stock opened at $55.79 on Friday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52-week low of $23.58 and a 52-week high of $57.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.64, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.64.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.64. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 14.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.41%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ZION shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective (up from $55.00) on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Evercore ISI raised Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 7th. DA Davidson cut Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays lowered Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $625.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.84.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

See Also: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZION? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION).

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.