Nicholas Investment Partners LP Buys Shares of 88,978 Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 88,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,995,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP owned 0.15% of Seer at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SEER. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,361,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in Seer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,466,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Seer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $578,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Seer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,072,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seer in the fourth quarter worth $9,296,000.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SEER. Cowen started coverage on Seer in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Seer in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Seer in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Seer in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company.

In other Seer news, major shareholder Public Equities L.P. Invus bought 790,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $15,010,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Terrance Mcguire bought 78,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $1,499,993.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,446,970 shares of company stock worth $69,060,003.

Shares of SEER stock opened at $43.29 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.11. Seer, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.51 and a 12 month high of $86.55.

Seer Company Profile

Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products for researchers to unlock biological information. The company develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that comprises consumables, an automation instrumentation, and software that provides workflow to make proteomic profiling, and the analysis of the samples needed to characterize the nature of the proteome.

