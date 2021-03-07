Nicholas Investment Partners LP Has $11.17 Million Position in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP grew its holdings in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 465,315 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,979 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP owned about 0.49% of Callaway Golf worth $11,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HGI Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Callaway Golf by 117.3% in the fourth quarter. HGI Capital Management LLC now owns 89,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 48,185 shares in the last quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 3,405 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Callaway Golf in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,081,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Callaway Golf by 4,154.6% during the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 489,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,756,000 after buying an additional 478,107 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Callaway Golf by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,545,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,104,000 after acquiring an additional 293,995 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently commented on ELY. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Callaway Golf from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Callaway Golf from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Compass Point lowered shares of Callaway Golf from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.83.

Callaway Golf stock opened at $28.60 on Friday. Callaway Golf has a 52 week low of $4.75 and a 52 week high of $32.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.88 and a beta of 2.16.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $375.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.40 million. Callaway Golf had a negative net margin of 7.57% and a positive return on equity of 9.87%. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Callaway Golf will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Callaway Golf Profile

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs and golf balls, apparel, gear, and other products. It operates through two segments, Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Golf Equipment segment provides drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges and packaged sets, putters, and pre-owned golf clubs under the Callaway and Odyssey brands, as well as golf balls under the Callaway Golf and Strata brand names.

