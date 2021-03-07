Nicholas Investment Partners LP Has $13.46 Million Holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP grew its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,558 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP owned approximately 0.10% of Sarepta Therapeutics worth $13,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,796 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,439 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 3,379 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 270.9% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 204 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, insider Joseph Bratica sold 1,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $183,975.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,255 shares in the company, valued at $1,527,075. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James downgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $223.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Sarepta Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sarepta Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.27.

Shares of SRPT opened at $84.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.84 and a beta of 2.01. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.01 and a 52 week high of $181.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $90.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a current ratio of 6.14.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($2.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.99) by ($0.41). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 121.30% and a negative return on equity of 61.62%. The company had revenue of $145.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($3.16) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Sarepta Therapeutics Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic therapeutic modalities approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of DMD in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.