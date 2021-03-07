Nicholas Investment Partners LP Has $17.99 Million Position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP decreased its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 392,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 42,729 shares during the quarter. Lattice Semiconductor makes up approximately 1.4% of Nicholas Investment Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Nicholas Investment Partners LP owned about 0.29% of Lattice Semiconductor worth $17,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,293,883 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $609,123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602,448 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,411,414 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $156,706,000 after acquiring an additional 884,928 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,748,956 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $492,517,000 after acquiring an additional 435,856 shares during the last quarter. Natixis lifted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 188.3% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 463,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,417,000 after purchasing an additional 302,590 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,260,002 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $94,410,000 after purchasing an additional 199,922 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, VP Stephen Douglass sold 3,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total value of $142,373.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 60,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,834,668.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Mark Jon Nelson sold 35,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.83, for a total transaction of $1,653,145.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 53,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,497,865.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,548 shares of company stock worth $2,170,691. 1.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lattice Semiconductor stock opened at $41.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.14, a PEG ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.86. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 52 week low of $13.54 and a 52 week high of $51.49.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 11.31%. Research analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LSCC shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.56.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor technologies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of five product family lines, including the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink, as well as power and thermal management products; and development kits and boards.

