Nicholas Investment Partners LP Has $3.75 Million Stake in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP lowered its stake in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) by 25.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,259 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP owned 0.17% of Palomar worth $3,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLMR. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Palomar in the third quarter worth $437,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Palomar by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after buying an additional 3,843 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Palomar by 370.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 3,748 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Palomar by 26,240.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Palomar by 2.1% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PLMR shares. Barclays increased their target price on Palomar from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Palomar from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Palomar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.17.

In other news, President Heath A. Fisher sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total value of $40,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.03, for a total value of $1,087,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 100,200 shares of company stock valued at $9,531,468 over the last ninety days. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Palomar stock opened at $75.90 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.23. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.21 and a 12-month high of $121.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.08 and a beta of -0.13.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). Palomar had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 6.95%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palomar Company Profile

Palomar Holdings, Inc provides specialty property insurance. It offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, specialty homeowners, commercial all-risk, Hawaii hurricane, residential flood, inland marine, assumed reinsurance, and real estate investor.

