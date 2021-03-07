Nicholas Investment Partners LP Has $32.68 Million Stock Position in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP boosted its position in shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) by 173.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 628,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 398,720 shares during the period. TG Therapeutics comprises 2.5% of Nicholas Investment Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Nicholas Investment Partners LP owned approximately 0.48% of TG Therapeutics worth $32,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGTX. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,827,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $771,308,000 after buying an additional 3,865,631 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,556,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $445,099,000 after buying an additional 871,567 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 276.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,998,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $133,761,000 after buying an additional 3,671,841 shares during the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,775,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,259,000 after buying an additional 510,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Logos Global Management LP boosted its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 105.9% during the 3rd quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 1,750,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,830,000 after buying an additional 900,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.73% of the company’s stock.

In other TG Therapeutics news, Director Yann Echelard sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total transaction of $1,201,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

TGTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TG Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:TGTX opened at $43.28 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35. The company has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.41 and a beta of 2.28. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.34 and a 52-week high of $56.74.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.14). TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 223.96% and a negative net margin of 151,798.69%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of various treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. The company develops a robust B-cell directed research and development platform for identification of key B-cell pathways of interest and rapid clinical testing.

