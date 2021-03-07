Nicholas Investment Partners LP Has $5.47 Million Position in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP grew its holdings in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,435 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $5,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RNG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in RingCentral by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,633,722 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,513,981,000 after buying an additional 93,899 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of RingCentral by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,105,846 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,402,116,000 after acquiring an additional 163,060 shares during the period. Scge Management L.P. boosted its stake in RingCentral by 18.6% during the third quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 1,503,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $412,739,000 after acquiring an additional 235,271 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in RingCentral by 19.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 526,753 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $144,652,000 after acquiring an additional 84,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in RingCentral by 693.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 417,292 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,097,000 after purchasing an additional 364,681 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Anand Eswaran sold 2,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.87, for a total value of $823,060.07. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 69,321 shares in the company, valued at $26,402,289.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 12,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.72, for a total value of $4,596,756.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 165,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,998,279.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,701 shares of company stock worth $36,467,612 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RNG opened at $321.36 on Friday. RingCentral, Inc. has a twelve month low of $134.85 and a twelve month high of $449.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $393.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $328.99. The company has a market capitalization of $28.80 billion, a PE ratio of -261.27 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.47. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 9.66%. As a group, research analysts expect that RingCentral, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $345.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist increased their price target on RingCentral from $367.00 to $525.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on RingCentral from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on RingCentral from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of RingCentral from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $431.17.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service that provides inbound call answering and management services for professionals; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities.

