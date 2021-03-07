Nicholas Investment Partners LP Has $7.15 Million Stock Position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 48,646 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the period. Nicholas Investment Partners LP’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $7,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in First Republic Bank by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,040 shares of the bank’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 5.1% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 50,150 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,569,000 after acquiring an additional 2,448 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 1,968.7% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 116,178 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,670,000 after acquiring an additional 110,562 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its position in First Republic Bank by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 84,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,199,000 after purchasing an additional 4,565 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in First Republic Bank by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,569 shares of the bank’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Compass Point reiterated a “top pick” rating on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on First Republic Bank from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Maxim Group upped their target price on First Republic Bank to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on First Republic Bank from $148.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.44.

Shares of FRC opened at $167.10 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $158.22 and its 200 day moving average is $134.61. First Republic Bank has a 12-month low of $70.06 and a 12-month high of $180.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $28.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.06.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.08. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 28th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 27th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.77%.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

