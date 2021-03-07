Nicholas Investment Partners LP Has $8.54 Million Holdings in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 545.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 587,512 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 496,444 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP owned about 0.19% of JetBlue Airways worth $8,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 51,095 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 4,615 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways during the 4th quarter worth about $2,245,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 263.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,644,018 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,983,000 after buying an additional 2,640,314 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 409,884 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,960,000 after buying an additional 54,219 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in JetBlue Airways in the 4th quarter valued at about $327,000. Institutional investors own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

In other JetBlue Airways news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 5,400 shares of JetBlue Airways stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.63, for a total value of $100,602.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,023,513.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Brandon Nelson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total transaction of $96,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 6,811 shares in the company, valued at $131,520.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,965 shares of company stock valued at $262,562 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

JBLU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered shares of JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. JetBlue Airways presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.64.

Shares of JBLU stock opened at $18.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 1.57. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 52-week low of $6.61 and a 52-week high of $19.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.02.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.69) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $661.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.33 million. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 23.07% and a negative net margin of 18.95%. JetBlue Airways’s quarterly revenue was down 67.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

