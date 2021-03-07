Nicholas Investment Partners LP Has $9.81 Million Position in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP increased its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) by 187.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 423,478 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 276,222 shares during the period. Nicholas Investment Partners LP owned 0.19% of WillScot Mobile Mini worth $9,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WSC. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. 29.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WSC stock opened at $26.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 163.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.07. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $7.45 and a fifty-two week high of $28.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.23 and a 200-day moving average of $21.42.

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, COO Kelly M. Williams sold 362,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.32, for a total transaction of $9,902,516.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 188,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,160,310.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WSC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases various office space and storage solutions for temporary applications across a customer base in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security, and energy sectors.

