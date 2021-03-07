Nicholas Investment Partners LP Increases Position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 295,852 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,408 shares during the quarter. Caesars Entertainment makes up 1.7% of Nicholas Investment Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Nicholas Investment Partners LP owned about 0.14% of Caesars Entertainment worth $21,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 22,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 5,984 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 210,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,626,000 after buying an additional 1,774 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,057,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 105.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 56,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,174,000 after acquiring an additional 28,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,532,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,970,583,000 after acquiring an additional 7,894,252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

CZR opened at $93.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.77. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.02 and a 12-month high of $98.16. The firm has a market cap of $19.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.56 and a beta of 3.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, COO Anthony L. Carano sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total value of $1,768,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 93,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,581,165. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Thomas Reeg sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total transaction of $4,952,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 271,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,195,111.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 175,504 shares of company stock worth $12,691,049 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CZR shares. Cowen raised their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Macquarie raised their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $85.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $89.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.44.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a casino-entertainment company in the United States. The company operates resorts primarily under the Caesars, Harrah's, Horseshoe, and Eldorado brand names. It offers various amenities and one-of-a-kind destinations; and gaming services. The company was founded in 1937 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CZR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR).

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.