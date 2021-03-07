Nicholas Investment Partners LP Increases Stock Position in Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP boosted its holdings in Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) by 320.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 177,724 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,440 shares during the quarter. Berkeley Lights comprises 1.2% of Nicholas Investment Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Nicholas Investment Partners LP owned approximately 0.28% of Berkeley Lights worth $15,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLI. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Berkeley Lights during the 3rd quarter valued at $148,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights during the third quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Berkeley Lights in the fourth quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina bought a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights during the 3rd quarter valued at about $262,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.96% of the company’s stock.

BLI has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Berkeley Lights in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Berkeley Lights from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Berkeley Lights from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Berkeley Lights from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Berkeley Lights in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Berkeley Lights has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.20.

NASDAQ BLI opened at $49.75 on Friday. Berkeley Lights, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.28 and a 12 month high of $113.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 11.41 and a quick ratio of 10.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.59 and its 200 day moving average is $83.47.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $21.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.84 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Berkeley Lights, Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Eric Hobbs sold 203,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total transaction of $12,511,335.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 123,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,604,135.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew W. Rosinack sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total transaction of $61,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,066,912.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 674,105 shares of company stock valued at $48,560,727.

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company that focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. It offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

