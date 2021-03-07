Nicholas Investment Partners LP Invests $10.21 Million in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP acquired a new stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 120,938 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,213,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. 62.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Scotiabank upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Chevron from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. HSBC upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $113.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Chevron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.80.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $109.00 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $51.60 and a twelve month high of $109.13. The firm has a market cap of $209.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.75, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.56 and a 200 day moving average of $84.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.30%.

In other Chevron news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total transaction of $1,393,707.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $759,807.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total transaction of $12,504,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,504,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 159,700 shares of company stock worth $15,133,067 in the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

