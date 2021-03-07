Nicholas Investment Partners LP Invests $4.14 Million in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 150,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,136,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FITB. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 815,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,569,000 after buying an additional 32,680 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 563,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,209,000 after purchasing an additional 55,145 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 18.5% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 86,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 13,506 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 13.8% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 113,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 13,766 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.3% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 173,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,238,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on FITB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Argus upped their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.15.

In related news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 8,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.96, for a total value of $257,744.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:FITB opened at $36.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.48 and a 200-day moving average of $26.38. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $11.10 and a 52 week high of $37.38. The company has a market capitalization of $26.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 7.52%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

