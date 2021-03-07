Nicholas Investment Partners LP Invests $8.43 Million in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP acquired a new stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 136,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,433,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 8.8% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 56,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 4,603 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. increased its holdings in Citigroup by 176.8% in the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 2,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its position in Citigroup by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Citigroup by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 12,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on C shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Citigroup from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Citigroup from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.79.

C stock opened at $70.23 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.00 and a 52 week high of $71.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.71 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.17%. Citigroup’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 41.80%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

