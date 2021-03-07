Nicholas Investment Partners LP Makes New $9.41 Million Investment in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP bought a new stake in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 200,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $9,410,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP owned approximately 0.08% of Ares Management as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Ares Management during the first quarter valued at $145,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Ares Management by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 67,556 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after acquiring an additional 3,154 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 68.1% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the third quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Ares Management by 120.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,772 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 27,741 shares in the last quarter. 42.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ares Management alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ARES opened at $51.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a PE ratio of 94.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.18. Ares Management Co. has a 1 year low of $20.20 and a 1 year high of $53.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.08.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The asset manager reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $406.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.70 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 7.22%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ares Management Co. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. This is a boost from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.81%.

Several research firms have weighed in on ARES. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Ares Management from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Ares Management from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Ares Management currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.25.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 259,592 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.19, for a total value of $12,509,738.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David B. Kaplan sold 9,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total value of $465,747.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 783,803 shares of company stock worth $38,535,391. Corporate insiders own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

See Also: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.