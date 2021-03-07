Nicholas Investment Partners LP Makes New Investment in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 579,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,300,000. Avantor comprises about 1.3% of Nicholas Investment Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Nicholas Investment Partners LP owned 0.10% of Avantor as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Avantor by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Avantor by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 2.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Avantor by 1.1% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 50,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Avantor by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 3,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.93, for a total value of $85,437.87. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,814,685.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Stubblefield sold 98,452 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.45, for a total transaction of $2,702,507.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,147,536 shares in the company, valued at $58,949,863.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 268,486 shares of company stock worth $7,522,342. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AVTR opened at $27.32 on Friday. Avantor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.66 and a 1-year high of $31.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.87 billion, a PE ratio of 227.67, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 44.58% and a net margin of 2.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Avantor, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on AVTR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Avantor from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Avantor from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Avantor from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Avantor from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.92.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries worldwide. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

