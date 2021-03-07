Nicholas Investment Partners LP Makes New Investment in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 179,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,577,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VICI. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in VICI Properties by 216.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 217,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,765,000 after buying an additional 149,067 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 2.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 757,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,579,000 after acquiring an additional 17,428 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 11.6% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 109,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after acquiring an additional 11,359 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in VICI Properties by 17.1% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 74,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after acquiring an additional 10,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in VICI Properties in the third quarter worth about $55,985,000.

VICI Properties stock opened at $29.22 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.90 and a 200-day moving average of $25.08. The company has a quick ratio of 6.84, a current ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. VICI Properties Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.85 and a twelve month high of $29.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.05.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. VICI Properties had a net margin of 64.43% and a return on equity of 7.59%. Equities analysts anticipate that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VICI has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on VICI Properties from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on VICI Properties from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.78.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

