Nicholas Investment Partners LP Purchases 11,288 Shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP increased its position in shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) by 54.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,077 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,288 shares during the period. Nicholas Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $10,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COUP. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Coupa Software by 2.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in Coupa Software by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond raised its position in Coupa Software by 1.8% in the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 3,503 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in Coupa Software by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 6,853 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Coupa Software by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 1,273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on COUP. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Coupa Software from $232.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Coupa Software from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $250.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $339.00 to $357.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coupa Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $369.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $317.16.

Shares of COUP opened at $285.80 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $340.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $314.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.63 billion, a PE ratio of -134.18 and a beta of 1.53. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 12-month low of $99.01 and a 12-month high of $377.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $132.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.99 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 12.12% and a negative net margin of 29.17%. The company’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Coupa Software news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.95, for a total value of $17,647,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 247,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,226,298.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Veenendaal Frank Van sold 9,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.61, for a total value of $2,894,233.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,592,297.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 196,002 shares of company stock valued at $67,661,602. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability. The company's platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management, and payment modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company's business spend; and offers supporting modules, including strategic sourcing, spend analysis, contract management, supplier management, and contingent workforce management.

Read More: The basics of gap trading strategies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COUP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP).

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.