Nicholas Investment Partners LP Purchases 33,352 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 364.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,352 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $4,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 554.5% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,695,245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,057,170,000 after purchasing an additional 8,213,857 shares during the last quarter. SB Management Ltd purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth $255,930,000. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 6,804,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $551,633,000 after buying an additional 1,592,405 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 80.6% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,027,838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $245,467,000 after buying an additional 1,351,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,759,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,444,385,000 after buying an additional 1,195,001 shares during the last quarter. 18.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TSM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Susquehanna restated a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.75.

Shares of NYSE:TSM opened at $120.80 on Friday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a twelve month low of $42.70 and a twelve month high of $142.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $626.48 billion, a PE ratio of 35.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $129.56 and its 200 day moving average is $101.73.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.94% and a return on equity of 28.73%. The business had revenue of $12.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.90 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.3527 per share. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.59%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

Further Reading: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.