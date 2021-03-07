Nicholas Investment Partners LP Purchases New Shares in 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP acquired a new stake in 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 93,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,330,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP owned approximately 0.36% of 908 Devices at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of 908 Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in 908 Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $233,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in 908 Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $416,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in 908 Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $431,000. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in shares of 908 Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,245,000.

MASS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on 908 Devices in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Cowen started coverage on 908 Devices in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on 908 Devices in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair began coverage on 908 Devices in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Shares of MASS opened at $41.46 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.02. 908 Devices Inc. has a one year low of $38.88 and a one year high of $79.60.

In other 908 Devices news, Director E Kevin Hrusovsky bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 193,176 shares in the company, valued at $3,863,520. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Venture Fund Vii L.P. Arch bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $6,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 355,000 shares of company stock worth $7,100,000.

908 Devices Inc develops and sells measurement devices for chemical and biochemical analysis in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company develops its products using mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) technology, an analytical technique for molecular analysis. It offers handheld and desktop Mass Spec devices for the point-of-need applications in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets.

