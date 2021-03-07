Nicholas Investment Partners LP Purchases Shares of 40,000 AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP acquired a new position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,286,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 6.4% during the third quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 145.0% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,096,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,457,000 after acquiring an additional 648,886 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 8,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 11.7% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 40,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,540,000 after purchasing an additional 4,227 shares during the period. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 4.2% during the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 24,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 170,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $18,475,972.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 450,981 shares in the company, valued at $48,981,046.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 8,440 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $916,668.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,035 shares in the company, valued at $2,827,661.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 223,357 shares of company stock valued at $24,167,117 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $106.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.69. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.55 and a twelve month high of $113.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. The company has a market capitalization of $188.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.07. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. The firm had revenue of $13.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 58.17%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on AbbVie from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.41.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

