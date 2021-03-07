Nicholas Investment Partners LP Purchases Shares of 51,812 Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 51,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,103,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP owned approximately 0.14% of Chart Industries as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new position in Chart Industries in the 4th quarter worth $108,942,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 98.4% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 738,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,920,000 after buying an additional 366,541 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,446,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $641,585,000 after buying an additional 315,436 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new stake in Chart Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,841,000. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Chart Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,922,000.

Shares of Chart Industries stock opened at $147.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.67. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $158.99. The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.18 and a beta of 1.78.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.50. Chart Industries had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 7.34%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on GTLS. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Chart Industries from $134.00 to $151.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James upped their target price on Chart Industries from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Chart Industries from $107.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Chart Industries in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.80.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, Energy & Chemicals Cryogenics, and E&C FinFans.

