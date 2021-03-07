Nicholas Investment Partners LP Purchases Shares of 88,871 Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 88,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,028,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP owned approximately 0.15% of Zai Lab at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Zai Lab by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Zai Lab by 77.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zai Lab during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Zai Lab during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. 81.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on ZLAB. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Zai Lab from $107.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Zai Lab from $130.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Zai Lab from $101.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZLAB opened at $137.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.30 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $169.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.54. Zai Lab Limited has a 12-month low of $43.06 and a 12-month high of $193.54.

About Zai Lab

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering or licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address medical needs in the fields of oncology, autoimmune, and infectious diseases in China. The company offers Niraparib, an oral small molecule poly ADP ribose polymerase 1/2 inhibitor for the treatment of multiple solid tumors, including ovarian and other types of lung cancer; and Optune, a cancer therapy for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme.

