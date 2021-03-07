Nicholas Investment Partners LP Raises Position in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) by 178.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 395,647 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 253,561 shares during the period. Nicholas Investment Partners LP owned 0.44% of SunOpta worth $4,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STKL. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in SunOpta by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,031,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,709,000 after buying an additional 255,737 shares during the period. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of SunOpta during the 4th quarter worth about $233,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of SunOpta by 1,007.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SunOpta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,670,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in SunOpta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,013,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of SunOpta from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SunOpta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 26th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on SunOpta from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on SunOpta from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Shares of STKL stock opened at $14.08 on Friday. SunOpta Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.33 and a 52 week high of $17.07. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -108.31 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.12.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. SunOpta had a positive return on equity of 1.66% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. Equities research analysts expect that SunOpta Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SunOpta

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers; and sources and produces organic and non-genetically modified (non-GMO) ingredients for food industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Ingredients, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

