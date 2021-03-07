Nicholas Investment Partners LP Raises Stake in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP raised its holdings in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) by 27.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 103,080 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,944 shares during the quarter. Elastic comprises approximately 1.2% of Nicholas Investment Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Nicholas Investment Partners LP owned about 0.12% of Elastic worth $15,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Elastic by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 67,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Elastic by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 618,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,439,000 after buying an additional 91,795 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Elastic by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,432,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,381,000 after acquiring an additional 93,840 shares during the period. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Elastic in the fourth quarter worth $1,022,000. 70.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Shay Banon sold 208,602 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.18, for a total transaction of $29,450,430.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,618,541 shares in the company, valued at $1,216,765,618.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 14,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.62, for a total value of $2,101,077.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,675 shares in the company, valued at $6,799,408.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,181,484 shares of company stock worth $169,074,364. 25.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ESTC stock opened at $123.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $157.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.92. Elastic has a twelve month low of $39.01 and a twelve month high of $176.49. The company has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.37 and a beta of 1.16.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.30. Elastic had a negative net margin of 24.21% and a negative return on equity of 22.51%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ESTC. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Elastic from $184.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Elastic from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Elastic in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Elastic from $160.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Elastic from $150.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.65.

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

