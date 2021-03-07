Nicholas Investment Partners LP Raises Stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 285,046 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 20,690 shares during the quarter. Horizon Therapeutics Public accounts for about 1.6% of Nicholas Investment Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Nicholas Investment Partners LP owned about 0.13% of Horizon Therapeutics Public worth $20,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HZNP. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,513,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 27,592 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 9,635 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,586,000. Intrust Bank NA increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 17,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Public stock opened at $88.65 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 52-week low of $23.81 and a 52-week high of $96.54.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.22. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 43.55% and a return on equity of 25.66%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, EVP Michael A. Desjardin sold 5,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.64, for a total value of $411,502.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,414,618.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael A. Desjardin sold 1,099 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total value of $100,921.17. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,494,642.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 363,662 shares of company stock worth $28,227,857. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $103.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.90.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing of medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), polymyalgia rheumatic, systemic lupus erythematosus, and various other indications; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

