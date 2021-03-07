Nicholas Investment Partners LP Raises Stock Holdings in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP raised its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 207,452 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,696 shares during the quarter. Axsome Therapeutics comprises approximately 1.3% of Nicholas Investment Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Nicholas Investment Partners LP owned 0.56% of Axsome Therapeutics worth $16,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 29,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,418,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 0.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,990,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 63,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,149,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. 63.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AXSM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price target for the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $131.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.91.

Shares of AXSM stock opened at $65.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 9.99 and a quick ratio of 9.99. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.17 and a beta of 2.59. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.44 and a 1 year high of $109.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.87.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.05). Equities research analysts expect that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.65 EPS for the current year.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05, which is in the phase III clinical trial for the treatment resistant depression and depressive disorders; and phase II/III clinical trials in agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease, as well as completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

