Nicholas Investment Partners LP Raises Stock Holdings in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,048 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,948 shares during the quarter. Guardant Health makes up about 1.5% of Nicholas Investment Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Nicholas Investment Partners LP owned about 0.15% of Guardant Health worth $19,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GH. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Guardant Health by 28.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 464,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,636,000 after acquiring an additional 102,483 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Guardant Health by 0.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 71,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,513,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Guardant Health by 47.8% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Guardant Health in the third quarter worth $269,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Guardant Health by 10.1% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:GH opened at $135.27 on Friday. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.90 and a 52-week high of $181.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $160.10 and a 200 day moving average of $124.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.82 and a beta of 0.57.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.50). Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 67.14% and a negative return on equity of 19.22%. On average, equities analysts predict that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.39, for a total transaction of $23,758,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,129,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,684,356.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Amirali Talasaz sold 201,861 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.76, for a total value of $32,653,035.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,380,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,109,311.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 978,163 shares of company stock worth $156,121,365. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GH has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Guardant Health from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.09.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

