Nicholas Investment Partners LP Raises Stock Holdings in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP grew its holdings in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) by 21.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,671 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 13,792 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP owned 0.34% of Jack in the Box worth $7,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 380,349 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,296,000 after buying an additional 9,170 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 1.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,629,328 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $208,531,000 after purchasing an additional 46,283 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 576.2% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 101,680 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,064,000 after purchasing an additional 86,644 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the fourth quarter worth about $480,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the third quarter worth about $1,235,000.

NASDAQ:JACK opened at $99.13 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.03. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.81 and a 1-year high of $105.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.67.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.41. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 8.79% and a negative return on equity of 12.94%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.41%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer upgraded Jack in the Box to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Jack in the Box from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Jack in the Box from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on Jack in the Box from $101.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Jack in the Box from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

