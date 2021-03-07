Nicholas Investment Partners LP Sells 2,630 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP reduced its stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,467 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 2,630 shares during the period. Nicholas Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $4,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Best Buy during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 476.1% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 265 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Best Buy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Best Buy in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 76.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BBY opened at $102.85 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.04. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.10 and a 12 month high of $124.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.02. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 52.17%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. This is a positive change from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.24%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BBY shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $97.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Best Buy from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Best Buy from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Best Buy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.48.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, peripherals, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

