Nicholas Investment Partners LP Sells 56,152 Shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP reduced its holdings in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) by 25.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 56,152 shares during the period. Nicholas Investment Partners LP owned approximately 0.35% of Ameresco worth $8,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Ameresco by 24.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,052,000 after acquiring an additional 24,002 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 175.9% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 64,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 40,992 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Ameresco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $644,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Ameresco by 263.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 32,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 23,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Ameresco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 4,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total value of $264,053.68. Also, Director Thomas S. Murley sold 13,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total transaction of $593,004.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,587 shares in the company, valued at $502,644.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 631,130 shares of company stock worth $35,386,413 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 51.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMRC stock opened at $43.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.72. Ameresco, Inc. has a one year low of $13.38 and a one year high of $70.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.18. Ameresco had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 5.15%. On average, research analysts expect that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on AMRC. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $52.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Ameresco in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $50.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Ameresco from $48.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on Ameresco from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.00.

About Ameresco

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in North America and Europe. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S.

