Nicholas Investment Partners LP Sells 64,277 Shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP lessened its position in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) by 32.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 135,336 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 64,277 shares during the period. NovoCure makes up about 1.8% of Nicholas Investment Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Nicholas Investment Partners LP owned 0.13% of NovoCure worth $23,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,976,306 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $665,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676,559 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NovoCure by 1,432.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 584,934 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $65,110,000 after buying an additional 546,766 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NovoCure by 982.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 450,786 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $78,004,000 after buying an additional 409,159 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of NovoCure during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,463,000. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of NovoCure by 2,140.2% during the fourth quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 174,042 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,116,000 after acquiring an additional 166,273 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.09% of the company’s stock.

In other NovoCure news, CEO Asaf Danziger sold 207,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.39, for a total value of $32,722,954.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 301,587 shares in the company, valued at $47,466,777.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ely Benaim sold 2,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.71, for a total value of $389,267.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,887,628.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 276,708 shares of company stock worth $44,534,861. Insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NVCR shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of NovoCure from $140.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded NovoCure from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Truist raised their price objective on NovoCure from $118.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $110.00 to $159.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. NovoCure presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.56.

NVCR stock opened at $129.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 680.46 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.84. NovoCure Limited has a 1-year low of $53.40 and a 1-year high of $194.75.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $144.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.49 million. NovoCure had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 4.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NovoCure Limited will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and NovoTTF-100L, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

